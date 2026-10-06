If Congress believes all polls are invalid, CM Revanth should quit: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Terming AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “illegal elections” comment disgraceful, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that if the Congress believes all polls held in the country are invalid they should first ask A Revanth Reddy and other chief ministers of grand old party-ruled states to resign.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s state office-bearers here, the former MLC said: “World leaders like US President Donald Trump praised the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Congress is trying to tarnish the image of our democratic institutions. Illegal infiltrators entered our country, obtained ration cards and registered their names on the voter rolls. Foreigners have no right to vote in the country.”

“The ongoing SIR process is exposing illegal infiltrators. BJP completely respects the Constitution and firmly holds that every Indian citizen above 18 years of age, regardless of religion, must have the right to vote,” he added.

The BJP leader slammed Congress’ “double standards” even on the long-standing process of verifying and correcting the records of citizens who moved to other regions for livelihood or other reasons.

Ramchander, meanwhile, expressed concerns over unpaid fee reimbursement dues for students, lack of Rythu Bharosa, delayed pensions for retired employees and the complete stalling of teacher recruitment and employee promotions. He said that by failing to implement the Union government’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the state, severe injustice is being done to farmers.