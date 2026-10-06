Mining won’t harm Telangana's Ramappa Temple: SCCL

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management on Monday said reports that its mining activities pose a threat to the Ramappa Temple were based on misconceptions and were completely untrue.
On the proposed Venkataapur Opencast Project in Mulugu district, the management said it would proceed only after a comprehensive scientific study.
Further action would be based strictly on reports submitted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other reputed institutions following detailed studies, it said.
Singareni, a Telangana state government undertaking, said it would not cause any damage to the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the heritage site.
Environmentally sustainable and legally compliant mining operations remained among its priorities, the management said.
TG Genco seeks more coal from Naini for YTPS
Hyderabad: To secure fuel for the 5X800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS), TG Genco chairman and managing director Dr S Harish and director (coal & logistics) B Nagya, IRTS, on Monday visited the Naini Coal Mines operated by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Angul district, Odisha.
The visit focused on resolving logistical bottlenecks and raising coal supplies to YTPS to 16,000 tonnes a day. The officials reviewed transport infrastructure, railway rake availability and local transit constraints to ensure uninterrupted coal supplies from Odisha to the plant.
Harish said coal from the Naini block was essential for the operation of YTPS’s supercritical units and that coordination between TG Genco and SCCL would help address supply shortages and improve power generation.