Mining won’t harm Telangana's Ramappa Temple: SCCL

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management on Monday said reports that its mining activities pose a threat to the Ramappa Temple were based on misconceptions and were completely untrue.

On the proposed Venkataapur Opencast Project in Mulugu district, the management said it would proceed only after a comprehensive scientific study.

Further action would be based strictly on reports submitted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other reputed institutions following detailed studies, it said.

Singareni, a Telangana state government undertaking, said it would not cause any damage to the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the heritage site.

Environmentally sustainable and legally compliant mining operations remained among its priorities, the management said.