MP Raghu demands judicial probe into assets of CM Revanth, KTR

HYDERABAD: Medak BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Monday sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court into the assets, properties, landholdings and business interests of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and their respective family members.

In a letter to the chief justice of Telangana High Court, he said: “This (investigation) is in the larger public interest. It will ensure transparency, accountability and public confidence in the functioning of democratic institutions.”

“Allegations have been levelled from both sides of the political divide. Moreover, KT Rama Rao has called for an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court or the Supreme Court into the assets of both families. When persons occupying high public office and elected positions make allegations concerning substantial properties and assets of one another, there is a legitimate and compelling public interest in determining the factual position through an independent and impartial process,” he said.

“The enclosed media reports and newspaper cuttings are placed before this honourable court only to demonstrate the nature, extent and persistence of the allegations in the public domain. The objective of the representation to the chief justice is to ensure that the truth or falsehood of the allegations is independently determined on the basis of documentary evidence and official records,” he added.