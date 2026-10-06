Telangana 35 junior lecturers lose jobs over fake certificates

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Director of Intermediate Education on October 1 terminated the appointments of 35 regularised junior lecturers after Ranchi University declared their postgraduate degree certificates “forged and fake.”

The 35 individuals were among contract junior lecturers recently regularised, subject to original qualification checks. Following an initial verification by the Regional Joint Director of Intermediate Education (RJDIE), Warangal, official teams were dispatched to Ranchi University for physical verification. Upon reviewing its records, the university confirmed that the certificates were never issued by them.

Subsequent show-cause notices issued on August 19 yielded explanations from the lecturers on August 24. However, the authorities rejected the responses, citing the university’s denial of authenticity.

Official proceedings noted that while the lecturers were regularised under relevant government orders, their appointments remained conditional on background verification and had not been confirmed.