Telangana Agriculture officials asked to encourage drought-resistant crops cultivation

HYDERABAD: In view of the prevailing El Nino conditions, the state agriculture department on Monday ordered officials to give importance to short-term crops which require less water and to encourage farmers to cultivate alternative crops.

During a video conference on Rabi preparedness, Agriculture Secretary K Surendra Mohan directed the officials to encourage cultivation of pulses, oil seeds and vegetables that fetch higher income. “Farmers should be made aware of the situation and crop diversification should be encouraged,” he said.

He further said: “District-wise review meets should be held on El Nino. The officials will be submitting a report based on the inputs received from the ground level. They have been asked to be available to farmers and clear their doubts.”

A meeting of representatives of fertilizer companies was also held at the commissionerate office. They were asked to ensure that there was no shortage of fertilizers.

The video conference was attended by Agriculture Director Dr B Gopi and Horticulture Director Dr Yasmin Basha as well as officials and scientists from IMD, IIRR, IIMR, IIOR, Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University.