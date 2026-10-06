Telangana Agriculture officials asked to encourage drought-resistant crops cultivation

HYDERABAD: In view of the prevailing El Nino conditions, the state agriculture department on Monday ordered officials to give importance to short-term crops which require less water and to encourage farmers to cultivate alternative crops.
During a video conference on Rabi preparedness, Agriculture Secretary K Surendra Mohan directed the officials to encourage cultivation of pulses, oil seeds and vegetables that fetch higher income. “Farmers should be made aware of the situation and crop diversification should be encouraged,” he said.
He further said: “District-wise review meets should be held on El Nino. The officials will be submitting a report based on the inputs received from the ground level. They have been asked to be available to farmers and clear their doubts.”
A meeting of representatives of fertilizer companies was also held at the commissionerate office. They were asked to ensure that there was no shortage of fertilizers.
The video conference was attended by Agriculture Director Dr B Gopi and Horticulture Director Dr Yasmin Basha as well as officials and scientists from IMD, IIRR, IIMR, IIOR, Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University.
Agri varsity to train farmers in crop diversification
Hyderabad: Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University vice chancellor Prof Aldas Janaiah has unveiled a new programme christened ‘Innovation to Impact’ to promote crop diversification. In a press statement issued here, Prof Janaiah said that the strategy is to bridge the gaps in deployment of technology during the Rabi season.
Stating that the endeavour is to bridge the differences in yield and increase the income of farmers, he said: “As many as 12 places have been identified to promote crop diversification. They are Palem, Tandur, Madhira, Warangal, Kampasagar, Rudrur, Adilabad, Jagtial, Tornala, Karimnagar, Basantpur, Kunaram.”
“Each centre will have a four-member team of scientists. Four villages within the purview of the centres will be selected. Twenty to 25 progressive farmers from them will be identified and modern technology will be made available to them. New breeds will be identified to improve crop productivity.