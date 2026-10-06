Telangana Congress alleges Form 7 misuse, seeks SIT probe

HYDERABAD: TPCC Election Coordination Committee chairman Pulipati Rajesh Kumar and other Congress leaders have complained to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, alleging a coordinated attempt to delete the names of the ruling party members, their family members and genuine voters from electoral rolls through pre-printed Form 7 applications.

Rajesh Kumar, along with committee members Wajid Hussain, SIR coordinator Gampa Venu Gopal, district presidents Khalid Saifullah, Deepak John and Motha Rohith, handed over their complaint to Sajjanar on Monday, seeking the immediate registration of an FIR and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a comprehensive and time-bound probe.

According to the complaint, BJP BLA S Balachander alias Balu, attached to polling booth No 210 in Musheerabad, allegedly submitted Form 7 applications against Congress BLA Sharafuddin and around 31 members of his family. Similar pre-printed applications were reportedly detected in Bahadurpura on October 1 and Goshamahal on October 3, where around 15 applications were allegedly brought in bulk to the BLO but were not accepted for want of the applicants’ signatures.

Rajesh Kumar demanded an investigation into who prepared and printed the forms, their source, the distribution network, instructions behind their submission and the source of voter data. He also sought a probe into allegations that forms were prepared at the BJP Telangana state office and supplied through party’s Assembly in-charges and BLAs, including an examination of the alleged role of BJP state president N Ramachander Rao.

The complaint seeks the seizure and forensic examination of forms, the preservation of BLO/AERO/ERO records, CCTV and digital evidence, the recording of statements and an investigation into similar cases across Telangana.