Telangana Congress seeks probe into BRS ‘false propaganda’ against CM Revanth, government

HYDERABAD: Government Whip and MLC Balmoor Venkat on Monday accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao of spreading false propaganda on social media against their Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government.

Venkat and other Congress leaders also met DGP CV Anand and submitted a complaint, seeking a probe into the false propaganda being spread by the BRS social media team against the chief minister and the government.

Addressing the media at the CLP office, he alleged that instead of responding to issues raised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a public meeting in Sircilla, Rama Rao was spreading misinformation through social media.

Venkat accused the BRS social media activists of levelling “highly objectionable and defamatory” allegations against the chief minister, including allegations of illicit relationships. “Do you not have sisters or women in your family? If similar posts were made against members of your family, where would you hide your face?” Venkat asked Rama Rao.

The MLC condemned the alleged posts as “the lowest level of politics” and said those responsible appeared to have forgotten that they too were born to mothers and should respect women.

Venkat warned that if the Congress leadership wanted to respond in the same manner, it could allegedly expose what he called the “secrets” of BRS leaders. He also urged BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to restrain his party leaders and social media teams from levelling such baseless allegations.