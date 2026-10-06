Telangana: DMHO, health inspector held for Rs 1L bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Swarna Kumari and health inspector M Srinivas for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe through a private driver.

According to the ACB, Kumari and Srinivas allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from a physiotherapy centre operator through Srinivas’s private driver, Maddurikrishnaiah.

The bribe was allegedly sought in exchange for returning the keys of the complainant’s seized physiotherapy centre, refraining from further action against the centre for allegedly operating without a DMHO licence, and issuing a fresh licence.

The ACB said Maddurikrishnaiah accepted Rs 1 lakh from the complainant on Monday. The amount was subsequently recovered from his possession at his instance.

All three accused were produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally and remanded in judicial custody. The case is under investigation.