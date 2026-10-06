Telangana ERC okays Rs 7,635 crore true-up recovery

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) has allowed Discoms in the state to recover Rs 5,420.23 crore in true-up charges from electricity consumers and Rs 2,214.99 crore from the government.
The recovery will begin with the CC bills issued in November 2026. It will be spread over 29 billing months for TGSPDCL and 26 billing months for TGNPDCL, the ERC said.
The total true-up amount of Rs 7,635.22 crore relates to power purchase true-up for 2022-23 and revenue true-up for 2023-24 for the retail supply business.
Of this, Rs 2,214.99 crore attributable to the agricultural category will be recovered from the government Rs 1,442.49 crore for TGSPDCL and Rs 772.50 crore for TGNPDCL, the ERC said in orders issued on Monday.
The remaining Rs 5,420.23 crore will be recovered from other consumers, comprising Rs 4,222.93 crore from TGSPDCL consumers and Rs 1,197.30 crore from TGNPDCL consumers.
The ERC directed the Discoms to take necessary steps to approach the state government for recovery of the Rs 2,214.99 crore attributable to agriculture.
True-up charges for each year to reflect separately
For non-agricultural connections, one-twelfth of each eligible service connection’s annual consumption for 2022-23 and 2023-24 will be treated as the monthly billing quantum for the respective years for calculating the true-up recovery. The rate will be Rs 0.30 per unit in the first month and Rs 0.50 per unit thereafter.
The amount recovered will first be appropriated towards 2022-23 and then towards 2023-24, the ERC said.
The true-up amount must be shown as a separate line item in the consumer’s bill, specifying the financial year, monthly quantum and rate applied.
It shall not be merged with any other component of the bill. Where a billing month covers both financial years, the amount for each year must be shown separately.
The ERC also directed the Discoms to submit quarterly statements, Discom-wise and category-wise, showing the amounts billed and recovered.