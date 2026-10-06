Telangana ERC okays Rs 7,635 crore true-up recovery

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) has allowed Discoms in the state to recover Rs 5,420.23 crore in true-up charges from electricity consumers and Rs 2,214.99 crore from the government.

The recovery will begin with the CC bills issued in November 2026. It will be spread over 29 billing months for TGSPDCL and 26 billing months for TGNPDCL, the ERC said.

The total true-up amount of Rs 7,635.22 crore relates to power purchase true-up for 2022-23 and revenue true-up for 2023-24 for the retail supply business.

Of this, Rs 2,214.99 crore attributable to the agricultural category will be recovered from the government Rs 1,442.49 crore for TGSPDCL and Rs 772.50 crore for TGNPDCL, the ERC said in orders issued on Monday.

The remaining Rs 5,420.23 crore will be recovered from other consumers, comprising Rs 4,222.93 crore from TGSPDCL consumers and Rs 1,197.30 crore from TGNPDCL consumers.

The ERC directed the Discoms to take necessary steps to approach the state government for recovery of the Rs 2,214.99 crore attributable to agriculture.