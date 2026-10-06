Telangana: Gang loots jewellery showroom, flees with Rs 2 crore booty

HYDERABAD: A gang of seven masked burglars broke into a CaratLane jewellery showroom in Boduppal along the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway (NH-163) around 4 am on Monday and fled with about 300 gold and diamond jewellery items worth around Rs 2 crore.
According to the store manager, the burglars arrived with tools and equipment to break the shutter lock. While six of them remained outside keeping watch, the seventh broke the lock, entered the showroom and collected the jewellery in multiple bags. He came out within five minutes.
The burglars appeared to know how the showroom’s alarm system worked. “They knew that the alarm would go off if the door remained open for more than five minutes and carried out the theft within that time,” the store manager said.
The suspects appeared to know that the door had to be closed within five minutes to prevent the alarm from being triggered. Police suspect that they had conducted a recce and that the burglary was planned in advance.
Malkajgiri police, DCP Suresh Kumar of Uppal zone, Medipally police and forensic teams examined the showroom and collected evidence.
All 7 members of gang were masked
The building owner noticed at around 7 am that the shutter had been opened and informed the franchise owner, who lodged a complaint with the police. Police and clues teams later reached the showroom.
All seven suspects had covered their faces. Police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and surrounding areas to establish where they came from and the route they took to escape. Special teams have been formed to trace them.
Police are yet to identify or arrest the suspects, and the stolen jewellery has not been recovered. The investigation is underway.
Investigators are checking the possibility of the suspects being from Rajasthan. The showroom had opened about six months ago.