Telangana: Gang loots jewellery showroom, flees with Rs 2 crore booty

HYDERABAD: A gang of seven masked burglars broke into a CaratLane jewellery showroom in Boduppal along the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway (NH-163) around 4 am on Monday and fled with about 300 gold and diamond jewellery items worth around Rs 2 crore.

According to the store manager, the burglars arrived with tools and equipment to break the shutter lock. While six of them remained outside keeping watch, the seventh broke the lock, entered the showroom and collected the jewellery in multiple bags. He came out within five minutes.

The burglars appeared to know how the showroom’s alarm system worked. “They knew that the alarm would go off if the door remained open for more than five minutes and carried out the theft within that time,” the store manager said.

The suspects appeared to know that the door had to be closed within five minutes to prevent the alarm from being triggered. Police suspect that they had conducted a recce and that the burglary was planned in advance.

Malkajgiri police, DCP Suresh Kumar of Uppal zone, Medipally police and forensic teams examined the showroom and collected evidence.