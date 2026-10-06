Telangana Minister Ponguleti to lay foundation in Gajularamaram

HYDERABAD: Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Indiramma Towers at Gajularamaram on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, a draw of lots will also be conducted to finalise the allotment of flats to the beneficiaries.

In a press release issued here, the Telangana Housing Board informed that the towers will be built on Survey No 346 in Gajularamaram village.

The beneficiaries who have already paid Rs 1,00,000 will receive NOCs and allotment letters from the minister.

They have also been asked to arrive at Kaisar Nagar near Oxygen Homes with their provisional allotment letters, government identity cards and Rs 1 lakh payment receipts.

Housing Board vice-chairman VP Gowtham, meanwhile, urged all the beneficiaries to reach the venue along with their family members and complete the process in time.