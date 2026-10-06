Telangana water census: Fewer ponds, more reservoirs

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s water landscape is evolving rather than simply shrinking. While ponds and water conservation structures have recorded a sharp decline, the number of tanks and reservoirs has surged, according to the Second Census of Water Bodies.

Although the state’s total number of recorded water bodies fell from 64,056 in 2017-18 to 53,685 in 2025, category-wise figures reveal contrasting trends across its water network.

Ponds declined from 27,003 in the first census to 24,182 in the second — a loss of 2,821. The steepest decline was recorded in water conservation schemes, percolation tanks and check dams, which fell from 19,239 to 11,687, a drop of 7,552. Conversely, tanks increased from 16,292 to 17,228, while reservoirs rose from 111 to 134. Lakes saw a slight decline from 289 to 278, while the ‘others’ category shrank from 1,122 to 176.

These figures indicate that the overall loss of 10,371 water bodies stems largely from smaller, distributed categories such as check dams and ponds rather than from a uniform statewide contraction.

However, the census does not specify why individual water bodies disappeared. Potential factors include encroachment, siltation, land-use changes, infrastructure expansion, desiccation and reclassification.