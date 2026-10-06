Three held with 180 gm hash oil in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Neredmet police arrested three persons near a private college in Sainikpuri on Monday for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell 180 grams of hash oil.

The accused were identified as Ponthagani Brahmaji (24), Vemuri Rohith (23) and Attapally Sravan Kumar (29). Acting on information about a drug sale, police reached Vivekanandapuram Road in Sainikpuri and found the three walking suspiciously, police said.

The accused allegedly tried to flee after spotting the police but were caught. Police found a plastic cover containing a black, thick liquid with a pungent smell, which was identified as hash oil.

During the investigation, police found that Brahmaji had purchased about 250 grams from a person identified as Rajashekar in Araku for Rs 25,000 and had already sold 70 grams.

Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and launched an investigation.