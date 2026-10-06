Town planning supervisor in Telangana ACB trap for Rs 4L bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Town Planning Supervisor red-handed while accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe at the GHMC Gokonda Zone Office in Mehdipatnam.

The official, Tulasiram Sunitha, Town Planning Supervisor (Circle-33), allegedly demanded `8 lakh from a complainant in exchange for favouring the construction of a building.

She allegedly agreed to overlook speaking orders issued by the GHMC Deputy Commissioner, allow construction to continue, refrain from further harassment and extend cooperation in future.

ACB City Range-I officials caught Sunitha while accepting the Rs 4 lakh part payment and recovered the tainted cash from her possession. They also found Rs 2.5 lakh in unaccounted cash, which was seized.

Sunitha was produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Nampally, and remanded in judicial custody. The case is under investigation.