BJP afraid of Rahul’s fight to save democracy, voting rights: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in Delhi on Tuesday.
In a press statement, Revanth said that forcibly arresting leaders who were peacefully protesting to protect democracy was undemocratic.
The chief minister said that arrests, imprisonment and police lathi-charges were not going to deter the Gandhi family or Congress leaders.
He made it clear that the Congress would not stop its fight against the alleged irregularities of the Election Commission merely because its leaders were arrested and jailed. He said the Congress would not rest until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns over the alleged lapses.
“The unlawful detention and arrest of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs from the Congress and INDIA Alliance partners are the reflection and proof of hubris of a failing government,” he said.
“The BJP-led Union government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and his fight to save India, its Constitution and the voting rights of every Indian,” he added.
The chief minister further said: “There are precedents in our country’s history. The British government also arrested Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Pundit Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose and other leaders at different times of our freedom struggle on similarly flimsy grounds.”
“But as millions of citizens, especially youth, have become a part of this struggle to save our voting rights, our democracy and our country’s future, such actions shall not deter the opposition, but rather inadvertently, actually strengthen us,” he said.
“The British Janata Party can rest assured; we are not going away from our determination and resolve to stake everything for the sake of the country. India shall fight till its last ounce of ability, and till democratic forces led by Rahul Gandhi triumph,” he added.
INDIA bloc to hold Chalo Lok Bhavan on Oct 8
Hyderabad: The INDIA bloc will organise a protest march and public meeting in Hyderabad on October 8 under the banner of ‘Save Democracy’, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls under the SIR process. As part of the programme, the INDIA bloc will conduct a ‘Chalo Lok Bhavan’ march. The protest will begin at 10 am from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road and proceed towards Lok Bhavan, where a public meeting will be held.
Spreading lies, then apologising is hallmark of Rahul: Kishan
Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tried to build public mistrust about the Election Commission without checking a single legal fact. “A swift clarification from the Election Commission of India has completely demolished his fake story,” Kishan said.
In a post on X, he said: “Spreading baseless information about India’s constitutional bodies has become a habitual tactic of Rahul Gandhi. This reckless attack on the ECI is not an isolated mistake, but part of a habitual pattern where serial offender Rahul Gandhi manufactures scandalous stories whenever political ground slips beneath his feet.
During the 2019 general elections, he falsely linked his political slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ directly to the Supreme Court, resulting in a criminal contempt case where he was forced to submit a three-page unconditional apology to the apex court.” Similarly, his derogatory ‘Modi surname’ remark led to a criminal defamation conviction, where even the Supreme Court cautioned him to show restraint
in public life. From peddling EVM hacking stories when losing elections and staying silent when his party wins, to attacking the SIR process, Rahul Gandhi’s latest Form 6 lie is just another chapter in a long history of institutional slanders, he said.