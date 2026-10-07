BJP afraid of Rahul’s fight to save democracy, voting rights: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a press statement, Revanth said that forcibly arresting leaders who were peacefully protesting to protect democracy was undemocratic.

The chief minister said that arrests, imprisonment and police lathi-charges were not going to deter the Gandhi family or Congress leaders.

He made it clear that the Congress would not stop its fight against the alleged irregularities of the Election Commission merely because its leaders were arrested and jailed. He said the Congress would not rest until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns over the alleged lapses.

“The unlawful detention and arrest of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs from the Congress and INDIA Alliance partners are the reflection and proof of hubris of a failing government,” he said.

“The BJP-led Union government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and his fight to save India, its Constitution and the voting rights of every Indian,” he added.