BRS leader KCR, kin to get notices on Erravalli land records

HYDERABAD: Revenue officials will soon issue notices to BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, asking them to submit revenue records as part of a land survey in Erravalli and Sivar Venkatapur villages in Markook mandal of Siddipet district.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the issue with officials, who submitted details of a recent survey.

Officials said Survey No. 325 in Erravalli covers 388 acres, but the survey identified only 343 acres, leaving 45 acres unaccounted for.

Revanth directed officials to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing land and issue a survey notification covering Erravalli and adjoining Venkatapur.

As KCR’s farmhouse is adjacent to the land, officials decided to issue notices to him and his family, seeking their revenue records.

The chief minister also directed officials to construct a housing colony for the families of Telangana martyrs on land in Survey No. 325 in Erravalli and Venkatapur.

The available land will be distributed among eligible farmers. Revanth directed officials to provide house sites and basic amenities and entrust construction to the Housing Board.

He set June 2 as the deadline for completion.