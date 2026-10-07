Form-7 being used to target Muslim voters in Hyderabad: MP Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Pointing to pre-printed forms and bulk applications in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that Form-7 applications were being used to target Muslim voters for deletion from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Asad said pre-printed Form-7 applications had surfaced in Goshamahal and questioned their source. He alleged that applications were being submitted specifically against Muslim voters in Booth Nos. 28, 30 and 127. “Where did these pre-printed Form-7 forms come from?” the Hyderabad MP asked, questioning why Muslim voters were being targeted in the constituency.

He also questioned how a single individual could submit 122 Form-7 applications and demanded to know who the person was and how the applications had been submitted in such large numbers.

The AIMIM chief demanded that criminal cases be registered against those who submitted Form-7 applications in bulk. “We do not understand what is happening in Telangana,” he said.

He added that while he could not comment on what had happened in West Bengal, the situation in Hyderabad was something they were witnessing directly.