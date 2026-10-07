Justice league | Officials pulled up for refund delay

Officials pulled up for refund delay
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has criticised authorities for delaying the refund of land conversion charges, saying the government had no right to retain the petitioners’ money once a refund was due. Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy made the observation while hearing a contempt petition by M Vijaya Simha Reddy and others over non-compliance with an earlier refund order. Telangana High Court
The petitioners had paid Rs 45.10 lakh for conversion of over 7 acres at Korremula in Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. After the collector rejected their applications, the high court directed the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Lokesh Kumar to examine the matter and refund the amount if they were ineligible.
During Tuesday’s hearing, the CCLA informed the court that the amount had been credited to the petitioners’ accounts, citing delay by the Finance department in releasing the funds. The court closed the contempt case after recording compliance. The judge, however, warned that future exemption pleas by officials directed to appear before the court would be rejected and warrants could be issued. The court also directed government pleaders to promptly communicate its orders to departments and ensure compliance.
Plea against Lok Adalat award junked
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a challenge to a 2019 Lok Adalat award settling a property dispute, holding that the petitioners failed to establish fraud or any legal ground to interfere. A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing a petition by B Jahnavi and another against the March 9, 2019 award of the Lok Adalat attached to the Mandal Legal Services Committee, Malkajgiri.
The petitioners, claiming to be the daughter and minor son of B Sai Paul Reddy, alleged that his signature on the Memorandum of Compromise had been fraudulently obtained. The bench noted that Sai Paul Reddy lived for over 18 months after the award without challenging it and that the petitioners approached the court only in 2024, after execution proceedings began.
Finding no material discrepancy in his signatures, the court said a mere allegation of fraud was insufficient. It also rejected the coparceny claim, noting that Jahnavi was born in 2003, 15 years after the 1988 Agreement of Sale. The bench dismissed the petition as a collateral challenge to the Lok Adalat award.