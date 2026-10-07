Justice league | Officials pulled up for refund delay

Officials pulled up for refund delay

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has criticised authorities for delaying the refund of land conversion charges, saying the government had no right to retain the petitioners’ money once a refund was due. Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy made the observation while hearing a contempt petition by M Vijaya Simha Reddy and others over non-compliance with an earlier refund order. Telangana High Court

The petitioners had paid Rs 45.10 lakh for conversion of over 7 acres at Korremula in Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. After the collector rejected their applications, the high court directed the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Lokesh Kumar to examine the matter and refund the amount if they were ineligible.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the CCLA informed the court that the amount had been credited to the petitioners’ accounts, citing delay by the Finance department in releasing the funds. The court closed the contempt case after recording compliance. The judge, however, warned that future exemption pleas by officials directed to appear before the court would be rejected and warrants could be issued. The court also directed government pleaders to promptly communicate its orders to departments and ensure compliance.