Lured by Rs 2L job offer, Telangana youth escapes Russia war in nick of time

NIZAMABAD: Still shaken by his ordeal, Kasthuri Tirupati, a resident of Darpally village in Nizamabad district, on Tuesday narrated how he and other Telangana youths were taken to a Russian military camp after travelling to the country on the promise of jobs paying around `2 lakh a month.

Tirupati said he, along with two others from Telangana, travelled to Russia on September 27 through an agent from Nizamabad district after being promised an attractive salary and an insurance package carrying an Rs 8 lakh bonus. Instead, after reaching Moscow, they were taken to a Russian military camp, where they realised they had been placed in a situation they had not expected.

Speaking to TNIE in Nizamabad, Tirupati said several Telugu-speaking persons already at the camp explained the situation to them and advised them to leave if they wanted to protect their lives.

According to Tirupati, Russian military officials were moving the men towards areas close to the Ukraine border and assigning them duties as soldiers. With Ukrainian forces using drones and ammunition to target Russian positions, the situation became increasingly dangerous, he said.

Tirupati, who returned from Moscow two days ago and is currently staying in Armoor, said around 30 persons who wanted to leave the camp contacted Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Nizamabad district BJP president Dinesh Kulachari over the phone. They explained their situation and sought help for their rescue and repatriation.