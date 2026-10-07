Telangana government ensuring 24/7 power supply despite drop in generation: Deputy CM Bhatti

SURYAPET/HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that despite a massive rise in electricity demand and a decline in hydel power generation, the government is ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.
Vikramarka, along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, inspected the Pulichintala Hydroelectric Power Station. The duo enquired with officials about the power generation capacity and the details of the output produced so far. After inspecting the unit control room, they viewed a PowerPoint presentation made by the officials.
Later, speaking to the media, Vikramarka said that the peak power demand in the state has increased from 15,000 MW to 20,000 MW. “Due to drought-like conditions caused by the El Nino effect, water availability in rivers and projects has decreased, leading to a 4,000 MW drop in hydroelectricity generation. Despite this overall additional burden of 8,000 MW, energy organisations like TRANSCO, SPDCL, and NPDCL are working efficiently to maintain a continuous power supply,” he said.
Vikramarka, who also holds the finance and electricity portfolios, said that all hydroelectric projects across the state are ready for full-scale generation and that the machinery and units are in working condition. “The drop in generation is solely due to the lack of required water levels caused by deficit rainfall and intense heat,” he added.
The deputy chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supplying power 24/7 to domestic consumers despite the heavy rise in demand. He said that the surging power demand, especially during nighttime, is being met through thermal power, assuring citizens that there is no need to worry about the power supply.
Drawing a comparison with the situation in other states, he noted, “Karnataka’s peak demand is around 20,000 MW. Telangana’s demand has also reached the same level. Andhra Pradesh’s peak demand stands at around 12,000 MW.”
Vikramarka added that experts and scientists have warned of a potential water crisis if upcoming rains fall short of expectations. He urged citizens to use available water responsibly for drinking needs of humans, cattle and birds until the next monsoon.
Foundation laid for community kitchen
During the day, Vikramarka and Uttam also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art community kitchen at Munagala in Suryapet district. The centralised kitchen, being established with the support of the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, will prepare, pack and transport nutritious breakfast to 1,029 government schools and junior colleges across the district, benefiting close to 60,000 students.
The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), as requested by Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy, is contributing Rs 9.6 crore to the project. They also inspected the ongoing construction of the Rs 200-crore Young India Integrated Residential School at Gaddipalli and reviewed the progress of works.
Compassionate appointments for kin of SCCL workers
Meanwhile, Vikramarkra conducted a review on issues related to Singareni workers and their families. He directed the authorities to complete the process of issuing all pending dependent employment orders, numbering approximately 250 to 300, along with the related legal processes, within the next 15 days and hand over the orders to the eligible applicants.
Regarding pending cases involving changes in the names of dependent employees, there are approximately 136 cases, potentially going up to 170. The deputy chief minister instructed the officials to adopt a humane approach and take appropriate decisions based on the recommendations of the Singareni Officers’ Committee constituted for this purpose.
He directed that a designated Medical Board meeting be conducted every month at all area hospitals under Singareni, so that medical tests can be conducted locally for as many workers as possible and the medical invalidation process can be expedited.
He also directed the officials to reinstate the workers, who were dismissed from service for not attending duties during the Covid-19 period or due to other local circumstances.