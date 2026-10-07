Telangana government ensuring 24/7 power supply despite drop in generation: Deputy CM Bhatti

SURYAPET/HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that despite a massive rise in electricity demand and a decline in hydel power generation, the government is ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

Vikramarka, along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, inspected the Pulichintala Hydroelectric Power Station. The duo enquired with officials about the power generation capacity and the details of the output produced so far. After inspecting the unit control room, they viewed a PowerPoint presentation made by the officials.

Later, speaking to the media, Vikramarka said that the peak power demand in the state has increased from 15,000 MW to 20,000 MW. “Due to drought-like conditions caused by the El Nino effect, water availability in rivers and projects has decreased, leading to a 4,000 MW drop in hydroelectricity generation. Despite this overall additional burden of 8,000 MW, energy organisations like TRANSCO, SPDCL, and NPDCL are working efficiently to maintain a continuous power supply,” he said.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance and electricity portfolios, said that all hydroelectric projects across the state are ready for full-scale generation and that the machinery and units are in working condition. “The drop in generation is solely due to the lack of required water levels caused by deficit rainfall and intense heat,” he added.