Telangana HC tells cops to issue notice to BRS's Krishank in social media case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed Hyderabad police to issue a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, 2023, to BRS social media convener Manne Krishank in a case registered over alleged false social media content concerning Naimisha Reddy, daughter of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Justice T Madhavi Devi passed the direction while hearing a lunch-motion writ petition filed by Krishank, who sought protection from arrest in FIR No. 668 of 2026 registered by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police under Sections 353(2) and 352 of the BNSS.

The court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Hyderabad City, to follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines in Arnesh Kumar v State of Bihar while issuing the notice and directed Krishank to cooperate with the investigation.

The FIR followed a complaint by TPCC Fishermen Congress Committee chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, who alleged that Krishank and a YouTube channel, “Mr Media Telangana”, had circulated allegations concerning Naimisha Reddy’s alleged ownership of properties and pharmaceutical companies. Krishank alleged that police were attempting to arrest him without a preliminary inquiry and that plainclothes personnel had been following him.

Meanwhile, Gopalapuram police arrested Krishank in a separate case over a flexi banner containing alleged imputations against the chief minister and his family. However, the Secunderabad court declined to remand him to judicial custody.