TGCSB arrests 101 in multi-state cybercrime crackdown, traces 1,172 crime links across India

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 101 people, including 18 women, for allegedly supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in a multi-state operation across South India. The arrests are linked to 51 cases registered with the TGCSB.

In a press release on Wednesday, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said that the two-week operation commenced on September 23 and covered Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry, targeting individuals and networks involved in various forms of cyber-enabled financial crimes. This was the second simultaneous multi-state operation led by the TGCSB.

She said that six special teams consisting of more than 100 TGCSB personnel were deployed for the operation. Among those arrested, 35 were from Kerala, 22 from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Karnataka, 14 from Tamil Nadu, 12 from Telangana and one from Puducherry.

So far, 1,172 crime links across India were traced, including 206 links connected to Telangana. The total fraudulent amount involved is approximately Rs 17 crore. Of the 101 arrested accused persons, 50 have more than five crime links across India, highlighting the extensive network of cybercrime linkages identified during the operation.

She said that the investigation revealed that cyber fraudsters procured mule bank accounts through agents and intermediaries and used them for receiving, transferring and withdrawing fraudulent money through various channels including ATM withdrawals, bulk transfers and overseas-linked transactions. The account holders and intermediaries were paid commissions of up to 5% of the fraudulent amount transacted through the accounts.

The TGCSB Director said that the operation identified several accused persons with extensive cybercrime linkages across the country. Among them, an employee of Tata Capital who allegedly acted as an agent by facilitating mule bank accounts for cybercrime fraudsters for commission. Another one, a graduate engaged in the money-exchange business who allegedly facilitated mule accounts on a commission basis.

The TGCSB Director said the operation identified several accused with extensive cybercrime linkages across the country. Among them was an employee of Tata Capital, who allegedly acted as an agent by facilitating mule bank accounts for cybercrime fraudsters for a commission. Another accused is a graduate engaged in the money-exchange business, who allegedly facilitated mule accounts on a commission basis.

Another accused is an ex-serviceman allegedly involved in cybercrime activities and linked to six cybercrime cases across the country. Another accused, who holds a Diploma in Film Technology, is linked to 26 cybercrime cases across the country. A businessman with an M.Com qualification is linked to 34 cybercrime cases across India.