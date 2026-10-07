TGHRC directs NIMS to settle retired professor’s long-pending pension dues

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has directed the NIMS director to release the full pensionary benefits of retired anaesthesiology professor Dr Mantha Srinivas within three weeks, expressing displeasure over the nearly 12-year delay.

Dr Srinivas took voluntary retirement on November 13, 2014. Despite government orders issued in October 2023 directing release of his pensionary benefits, his dues remained unpaid, the commission said.

The TGHRC observed that pension is a right earned through service and provides financial security and dignity in old age. It directed the NIMS director to personally ensure payment of all dues and submit a compliance report.

The commission warned that failure to comply would require the NIMS director to appear personally and explain the reasons. The matter has been posted for compliance on November 2, 2026.

Surgery on wrong eye; Rights body seeks report

TGHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging that a woman in Sircilla underwent surgery on her right eye instead of the left eye for which the procedure was advised. The commission took note of an October 6 report concerning Kommu Venkamma of Sircilla and said that, if the allegation is true, it could raise concerns over medical negligence, patient safety and informed consent. TGHRC sought a detailed report from the Rajanna Sircilla DMHO, including details and findings of any inquiry. The matter is posted for November 6.