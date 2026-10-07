TGSRTC to run special buses for students

HYDERABAD: To help students reach their hometowns for the Dasara holidays, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will run special buses from colleges and hostels across Greater Hyderabad.

Services will be arranged based on demand. Colonies, townships and gated communities can also book dedicated buses if at least 30 passengers travel together, with pickups from their locality.

Students travelling to Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Kodad, Bhadrachalam, Khammam and Armur can contact the respective TGSRTC divisional/deputy regional managers (operations).

For Patancheru, Beeramguda, Dundigal, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Lingampally, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Balanagar, contact the Kukatpally Division Deputy Regional Manager (Operations) on 9959226148. Those in Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, AS Rao Nagar, Rethifile, Tarnaka, Uppal and Boduppal can contact the Secunderabad Division on 9959226142.

Passengers from Dilsukhnagar, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Badangpet, Adibatla, MIDHANI, Kollapur and Saroornagar can contact the Hayathnagar Division on 9959226136.