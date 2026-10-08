CRPF jawan killed, five others injured as speeding truck hits car in Telangana's Mulugu

MULUGU: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, and five others were severely injured in a road accident on National Highway-163 (Warangal-Eturunagaram) under the Tadvai police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as M. Ramakanth (35), a resident of Karimnagar district. He works as a Jawan in the 39th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Wazeedu Mandal in Mulugu District.

The injured persons were identified as Girish Kumar, CRPF Jawans Prem Prakash and Ram Prasad, Sd Sofiya, and P Ramesh, a resident of Eturunagaram. Safiya works as a junior assistant, and Ramesh works as a typist in the Govindaraipet Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO).

According to Tadvai Sub-Inspector (SI) K. Jagadish, the 39th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans Ramakanth, Girish Kumar, Prem Prakash, and Ram Prasad were travelling in a DCM vehicle from Eturunagaram to Mulugu. After reaching the Pasara forest toll, a speeding truck hit the CRPF jawans’ DCM vehicle. Later, the same speeding truck hit a car coming in the opposite direction. The CRPF jawan M. Ramakanth died on the spot, and three other jawans were injured. Safiya and Ramesh were trapped inside the car. They were travelling in the car to attend duty at the MPDO office in Govindaraopet Mandal.

Upon learning about the information, Tadvai Sub-inspector (SI) K Jagadish and his team rushed to the spot. The incident has led to a traffic jam for over two kilometers on the National Highway-163 (Warangal-Eturunagaram). The earth mover was pressed into service to remove the truck, CRPF Jawans DCM vehicle, and car on the highway and clear the traffic.

The body was shifted to postmortem in Mulugu Government Hospital. The injured persons were shifted to the MGM Hospital Warangal for treatment. "A case was registered and being investigated," said Jagadish.