‘Education is in ICU’: TPF tells Telangana government to pay attention

HYDERABAD: The Telangana People’s Front (TPF) has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to accord the highest priority to education and to immediately address infrastructure deficiencies, staff vacancies and declining quality of education across government schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, and universities.

The members submitted a representation to the chief minister, stating that the education sector was under severe strain, with vacancies among teachers, lecturers, university faculty and non-teaching staff adversely affecting educational institutions across the state. It said: “Education in Telangana is in the ICU. It needs immediate clinical attention”.

The demand follows the TPF conducting “Badi Kosam - Bus Yatra” across 10 erstwhile Telangana districts from September 15–29.

The members visited 20 government schools and several private schools, interacted with parents and communities under the “Badi Nadra” programme, and held 10 round-table conferences and public meetings in 13 villages and urban areas.

The organisation has outlined three important demands — an independent fee regulatory commission to regulate private school fees, comprehensive strengthening of existing government schools under the Telangana Public Schools (TPS) programme, and the allocation of at least 18% of the annual state Budget to education.