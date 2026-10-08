Equipment supply to Hyderabad's MNJ hospital restricted over bills

HYDERABAD: Medical suppliers have restricted supplies to the MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre in Hyderabad over pending payments, with only emergency requirements being met, according to the Telangana Hospitals Suppliers Association.

The move comes after suppliers had already restricted supplies to several major government hospitals, including Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital, as well as other teaching and super-speciality hospitals.

The association said supplies of cardiac stents, cardiothoracic products, trauma and orthopaedic implants, spine implants, plastic surgery implants, and products required for urology, gastroenterology and nephrology had been stopped or restricted at government hospitals.

At MNJ Hospital, suppliers have now stopped bulk supplies and are meeting only emergency requirements. Around Rs 130 crore in payments for supplies to the cancer hospital is pending, the association said.

The Telangana Hospitals Suppliers Association has claimed that Aarogyasri-related dues to government hospitals across the state have crossed Rs 600 crore, including around Rs 250 crore to government hospitals in Hyderabad. Suppliers themselves are awaiting around Rs 100 crore for supplies made under the scheme, it said.

Association president KB Ramachandra said suppliers were providing only limited quantities to MNJ Hospital and giving priority to emergency requirements as payments for supplies remained pending.

“The situation is particularly concerning for cancer patients, many of whom depend on government hospitals for costly treatment,” he said.

Several specialised products are procured through the Aarogyasri mechanism rather than entirely through regular hospital budgets. Delays in reimbursements have resulted in a chain of pending payments, with dues accumulating from the Aarogyasri Trust to hospitals and then from hospitals to suppliers, Ramachandra said.

The issue is also beginning to affect private hospitals empanelled under Aarogyasri. The suppliers’ association said some smaller hospitals were struggling to procure medicines and pay salaries because of delayed reimbursements.

Against this backdrop, the association has approached Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking immediate intervention. In a representation submitted recently, the suppliers said they had been raising the issue with the government and senior health officials for several months but had not received a satisfactory response.