Harish: why protests if no power cuts?

HYDERABAD: Former minister and Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao has demanded that the state government provide uninterrupted power supply to agriculture, stating that farmers were facing serious problems as they were struggling for both electricity and water. “How can the government say there are no power cuts when farmers themselves are protesting for electricity?” he asked.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Harish said farmers were approaching substations because they had no other option. He wondered why farmers would take to the roads if the power supply was proper. He told Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka that press conferences and political blame games would not solve the problems faced by farmers and electricity consumers.

He also demanded that the government withdraw the Rs 5,420 crore true-up burden imposed on electricity consumers. Harish alleged that the deputy chief minister’s press conference did not answer the questions raised by the BRS. Instead, unrelated documents and excuses were presented without providing clear answers, he alleged.

He said farmers across rural Telangana were facing serious problems due to power supply issues. Low voltage was reportedly damaging transformers and motors, forcing farmers to bear additional expenses, he said and warned that if the government failed to withdraw the additional burden in the form of true-up charges and address the power crisis, the BRS would launch a public movement against the decisions.

He also questioned the government over the reported stoppage of 3,000 MW at Yadadri, 540 MW at Bhadradri and 800 MW at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station, and asked whether this did not amount to a failure of power management.