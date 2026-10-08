Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans ready for inauguration: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans, the new platforms for women’s empowerment, has been completed across the state and the the buildings are ready for inauguration.

In a post on X, he said: “These new facilities are centres of dignity, empowerment and economic self-reliance for women. With the objective of transforming women from Self-Help Groups into successful entrepreneurs, these buildings would serve as key centres offering all the necessary opportunities under one roof, from training and employment opportunities to product manufacturing and access to global markets for selling their products.”

“When a woman is given an opportunity, the future of an entire family will change,” he said and added that when opportunities for women increase across the state, Telangana would progress further. “With the vision of Women’s Advancement - Telangana’s Progress and the goal of making one crore women millionaires, the state government is providing further impetus to women’s economic empowerment and accelerating Telangana’s journey towards development,” he added.