Justice league | Telangana HC seeks explanation from government over blood donation lapses

HC seeks explanation from govt over blood donation lapses

The Telangana High Court has sought detailed explanations from the authorities and other respondents over alleged procedural and regulatory violations at a mega blood donation camp held at King’s Palace, Gudimalkapur, on February 23, 2025.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Barkat Ali Khan, appearing as party-in-person, concerning the camp organised by the Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) and journalist Mohammed Akram alias Abu Aimal. The petitioner alleged violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules and guidelines governing voluntary blood donation camps.

Khan informed the court that 41 units collected during the camp were subsequently discarded, including units allegedly found to be HIV-positive and affected by other blood-borne infections. He alleged lapses in donor screening, health assessment, counselling, consent, testing and record-keeping, besides failure to upload camp details on the e-RaktKosh portal.

The petitioner submitted that proper pre-donation screening could have prevented the collection and subsequent wastage of unsafe blood and reduced risks to vulnerable patients.

The petitioner said complaints and RTI applications had earlier been submitted to the Gudimalkapur police, Thalassemia Centre and hospitals concerned. Following the complaints, the Drugs Control Administration conducted an inquiry and allegedly found violations at the Thalassemia Centre. A show-cause notice dated June 3, 2025 was subsequently issued seeking an explanation as to why the blood bank’s licence should not be suspended or cancelled.