Narsing Rao honoured at BRAOU convocation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Noted filmmaker, poet and actor B Narsing Rao was conferred an honorary doctorate by Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) at its 27th convocation in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to BRAOU, the convocation also highlighted the university’s efforts to extend higher education to marginalised sections, with 27 prison inmates receiving degrees. They included 26 men and a woman from Cherlapally, Rajahmundry and Kadapa central jails.

A total of 36,145 students were awarded degrees and certificates across various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes. The university presented 38 gold medals, including 16 in undergraduate and 22 in postgraduate programmes. Women won 29 of the medals.

Inmate receives gold

N Suresh, an inmate of Rajahmundry Central Jail, received a gold medal and book prize after securing the highest marks in all subjects. The university also awarded PhD degrees to 23 research scholars and an MPhil degree to one scholar at the convocation.

Telangana Governor and BRAOU Chancellor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the university had provided educational opportunities to more than 25 lakh students. He appreciated the Samatha initiative.