No plan to privatise power sector, insists Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Lauding the power utilities for providing uninterrupted electricity despite peak demand reaching an all-time high of about 20,000 MW, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday rejected outright the reports of disinvestment in power sector.

Addressing the media here, Vikramarka reiterated that there was no truth in the reports suggesting that Transco, Genco and Discoms would be privatised or converted into listed companies.

“The Congress government is committed to strengthening public sector undertakings. There is absolutely no thought or discussion of selling the power sector. We strongly believe in strengthening public sector undertakings,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also said that the peak power demand in the state touched 19,892 MW. “Yet, our government is supplying uninterrupted power without imposing any power cuts,” he said.

Hitting back at BRS leader T Harish Rao for criticising the state’s power sector and the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, he said that those who were in power for 10 years should explain what they had done instead of hiding their mistakes and making irresponsible statements merely because they are now in the opposition.

Vikramarka alleged that the previous government proceeded with the construction of the Yadadri power plant without finalising the required coal allocation and supply linkages in advance.

He said that under an agreement signed between the Singareni Collieries Company Limited and TS Genco on April 20, 2016, out of the 14 million tonnes of coal required annually for the Yadadri plant, Singareni was to supply only seven million tonnes.

On December 9 of the same year, another agreement was entered into with MSTC under which the remaining 50 per cent of the coal requirement was proposed to be imported. MSTC had agreed to supply around seven million tonnes of imported coal annually for the Yadadri plant, he said.