OPD footfall crosses 5,000 at NIMS in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Patient footfall at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has increased sharply over the past month, with the hospital witnessing a significant rise in outpatient, inpatient, emergency and diagnostic services.

According to NIMS data, the hospital recorded 5,635 OPD patients on October 5, the highest single-day attendance reported recently. On the same day, 5,088 patients underwent various investigations, while 306 were admitted as inpatients.

The surge has been particularly visible in the OPD. NIMS, which earlier received around 3,500 OPD patients a day, is now catering to more than 5,000 patients on busy days. The emergency department has also recorded a rise in admissions. From around 50 patients a day earlier, emergency admissions have increased to 80-90 daily, hospital officials said.

A senior hospital officer attributed the growing footfall to the availability of specialised healthcare, advanced diagnostic facilities and specialist doctors at NIMS. The hospital has also taken steps to make outpatient services more accessible.

OPD registration, which was earlier conducted from 8 am to 11 am, has been extended until 2 pm. The hospital is also providing several investigation reports on the same day, reducing the waiting time for patients.