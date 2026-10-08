Rs 1.1K crore for Telangana's Omkareswara temple complex works

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,108.27 crore for the development of the Sri Omkareswara Swamy temple complex at Manchirevula in Gandipet mandal and a six-lane approach road connecting the proposed temple to the Musi Riverfront road network.

The Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (MAUD) department issued orders on Wednesday sanctioning Rs 948.65 crore for the temple complex and Rs 159.62 crore for the six-lane connectivity road.

The temple, planned on the banks of the Musi at Manchirevula, is envisaged as a spiritual and cultural landmark and a future “Dakshina Kashi”. It will form part of the larger Musi Rejuvenation and Riverfront Development Project (MRDP).

Of the amount sanctioned for the temple complex, Rs 598.98 crore has been earmarked for architectural works, while Rs 349.67 crore will be spent on civil and structural works, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works and associated facilities.

The proposed temple precinct will include the main Sri Omkareswara Swamy temple and sub-shrines dedicated to Sri Veerabhadra and Bhadrakali, Sri Lalitha Maha Tripurasundari Devi, Sri Bala Ganapathy Swamy and Sri Bala Subramanya Swamy.

The complex will also have a maha mandapam, Nandi mandapam, prakarams, raja gopurams, yagasala and pushkarini, besides an iconic Shiva statue and other religious facilities.