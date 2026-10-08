Telangana: 101 held in multi-state mule account operation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 101 people, including 18 women, for allegedly supplying mule accounts to fraudsters in a multi-state operation across South India. They were arrested in connection with 51 cases registered with the TGCSB.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel informed in a release on Wednesday that the two-week operation, which began on September 23, covered Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry. Six special teams comprising more than 100 TGCSB personnel were deployed.

So far, 1,172 crime links across India have been traced, including 206 linked to Telangana. The total fraudulent amount involved is estimated at Rs 17 crore. Of those arrested, 50 have more than five crime links across India.

The investigation found that cyber fraudsters procured mule bank accounts through agents and intermediaries to receive, transfer and withdraw fraudulent funds through ATM withdrawals, bulk transfers and overseas-linked transactions. Account holders and intermediaries were allegedly paid commissions of up to 5% of the amount transacted.