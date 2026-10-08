Telangana BJP seeks reverification of high-density households

HYDERABAD: The BJP Election Affairs Committee on Wednesday made a representation to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, seeking reverification of high-density household electoral roll entries across all 119 Assembly constituencies by Booth Level Officers (BLOs)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). It particularly sought households having 15 or more electors be checked at the field level.

In a letter to the CEO, the BJP stated: “This is in strict adherence to Election Commission of India manuals, field-verification procedures and the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Through a systematic data audit and algorithmic screening of the electoral rolls data available to us, we have identified approximately 1,63,000 electors associated with dwelling units/house numbers against which 15 or more electors are presently recorded at the same address across the 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana.”

While the party agreed that mere presence of multiple electors at one address does not, by itself, establish that any elector is bogus, ineligible or improperly registered, it sought enhanced field scrutiny of such households.

It sought physical verification of actual and ordinary residence, identification of any duplicate, shifted, deceased, non-resident entries, and correction of the electoral rolls. If needed, it asked for correction of the electoral roll, wherever required, strictly in accordance with the law and ECI procedure.

The party further requested a direction to all district election officers and electoral registration officers to ensure thorough verification, generation of Forms 7 by the EROs to delete all duplicates, as per the norms prescribed by the ECI, before the publication of the final SIR roll.

It also asked that the District Election Officers publish a constituency-wise compliance and action-taken report based on the findings of the verifications and deletions of all duplicate voters.