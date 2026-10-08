Telangana Congress holds 'Chalo Lok Bhavan' rally, seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee organised a ‘Chalo Lok Bhavan' rally as part of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process.

The rally began from Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road and witnessed the participation of TPCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Vivek Venkata Swamy, Mohammed Azharuddin and Vakati Srihari.

CPI MLA Kunnamneni Sambasiva Rao, Telangana Jana Samithi president and MLC Prof Kodandaram, corporation chairmans, Congress leaders and leaders of INDIA bloc alliance parties also participated in the rally.

A large number of Congress and alliance party leaders, activists and supporters took part in the protest, raising slogans in support of the ‘Save Democracy’ campaign and demanding accountability in the electoral process.