Telangana Governor Shukla urged to order probe into CM Revanth, KTR’s allegations

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Wednesday urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to order an inquiry by an appropriate agency into the allegations and counter-allegations being levelled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao against each other.

In a letter to the Governor, FGG president M Padmanabha Reddy said that the chief minister, on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, has stated that his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao and his family have amassed land worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.

On various public platforms also, the chief minister alleged that Rama Rao has a number of hotels in Gachibowli. The chief minister further alleged that Rama Rao has invested his “ill-gotten money” in Singapore and the USA, the FGG chief said in his letter.

“Rama Rao too levelled allegations against the chief minister concerning land allotments in the proposed Future City. Allegations have also been made regarding the award of contracts to persons related to the chief minister in connection with the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project,” he further said.

Such allegations and counter-allegations are causing concern among people and raising doubts regarding the integrity and transparency in public life, Padmanabha Reddy said, while stating that an impartial inquiry into these allegations would help establish the facts and strengthen public confidence in the political and administrative system.

The FGG chief urged the Governor to consider ordering an impartial inquiry by an appropriate independent agency into the allegations and counter-allegations, in accordance with law, so that the facts may be established and the truth brought before the public.