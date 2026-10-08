Telangana: Panel proposed to stop social boycotts on BCs

NIZAMABAD: Telangana Backward Classes Commission Chairman G Niranjan on Wednesday directed the district collector to constitute a committee headed by the additional collector, with revenue and police officials as members, to register complaints of social boycott by Village Development Committees (VDCs) and ensure protection of civil rights in the affected villages.

Niranjan said the BC Commission would organise special awareness programmes on civil rights and establish a legal cell at the Collectorate to provide legal assistance to victims of the VDC boycotts.

He said the commission had already adopted a resolution proposing legislation to protect the BC rights and forwarded it to the state government. Hoping that the proposed legislation would be implemented soon, Niranjan added that the commission had been receiving complaints regarding VDC boycotts since 2025.

He alleged that when officials dissolved such committees, some continued their activities under different names, including temple committees.