Telangana youth goes to Russia for job, forced into war

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A youth from Narayanpur village in Yellareddypet mandal, who went to Russia in search of employment, has allegedly been forced to work for the Russian Army after being cheated by an agent who promised him a suitable job.

According to Yellareddypet SI S Ramesh Goud, Dommati Kishan and his wife Rajitha were struggling financially. With limited employment opportunities in their village, Kishan decided to work in Russia after an Aditya Manpower agent, Darnam Srinivas of Sircilla, allegedly promised him a job there.

Kishan reportedly paid Rs 2.5 lakh to the agent and travelled to Russia on September 5. However, after reaching the country, he realised that he had been cheated. During a phone call, Kishan told his wife that he had been forced into the Russia-Ukraine war and was stationed as a Russian soldier along the Ukraine border.

Worried about her husband’s safety, Rajitha approached the police and sought immediate action against the agent. She also urged the authorities to take steps to bring her husband back to India safely. The SI said a case has been registered.