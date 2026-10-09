BJP using British playbook to divide people on the basis of religion, caste: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always wanted to capture power using divisive tactics adopted from the imperialist British playbook. He said that the BJP has tried to divide Indians on the basis of religion, caste, region and language.

Addressing the media after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi, the chief minister said: “The fight to save the right to vote is not for the sake of the Congress or the INDIA bloc. It has been taken up to save the voting rights of the common people.”

“The country’s voter population has grown from 81 crores during the 2014 elections to 91 crores in 2019. The number of voters rose to 97 crores by 2024. How come the number of voters has fallen by 13 crores when the population has grown to 140 crores? PM should explain this to the people. This will be the single largest disenfranchisement exercise on planet earth,” he added.

Revanth alleged that the Union government has misused the central agencies to weaken opposition, stifle and weaken the institutions. “Now that their defeat is imminent, the country is being divided into two major camps -- those who have the right to vote and those whose vote they want to steal. The BJP is afraid of the poor people who have turned against them — the subalterns: Dalits, tribals, OBCs and minorities. Hence, they want to take away their vote,” he said.