Congress failures affecting SCCL & its workers: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been facing serious problems since the Congress formed the government in the state, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday called upon the Singareni workers as well as people from across the coal belt areas to attend the “Singareni Karmikula Garjana” public meeting to be held in Ramagundam from 5 pm on October 14.

Speaking to the media after meeting the members of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) and people’s representatives from Singareni areas here, the former minister said that the problems were affecting not only the workers but also the officers.

Stating that even officials were being forced to come onto the roads and stage protests, he said that the main demands of SCCL workers include announcing Singareni profits and giving workers their rightful share, providing dependent jobs to eligible candidates through medical boards, conducting Singareni elections and clearing pending payments.

“Giving workers their share of profits before Dasara has been a long-standing practice. But this year, even though Dasara is approaching, the government has neither declared the profits nor announced the workers’ share,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA said that during the BRS regime, workers used to receive a 32% share of profits. “After Congress came to power, the share was reduced to 16% in the first year. In 2024-25, it dropped to 12.5%,” he added.

Questioning the “sharp fall” in Singareni profits, he said: “The company earned Rs 2,022 crore in 2022-23, Rs 4,712 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 6,394 crore in 2024-25, but profits for the current year have not yet been declared. According to information available with us, the profit may not cross Rs 1,800 crore this year.”