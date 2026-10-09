Congress protests at Telangana Lok Bhavan against ‘vote theft’

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in front of the Lok Bhavan on Thursday following the Telangana Congress’s “Chalo Lok Bhavan” protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the voter revision process.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretary Sachin Sawant, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Mohammed Azharuddin, Vakiti Srihari and Adluri Laxman Kumar, MP Vem Narender Reddy, and INDIA bloc leaders, including Prof M Kodandaram and CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, took out a rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to Lok Bhavan. They raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government and the Election Commission.

After reaching Lok Bhavan, the protesters tried to lay siege to the premises and enter the building, leading to a tense situation. Police detained the leaders and shifted them to Panjagutta police station, where they continued their protest and raised slogans against Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media, Mahesh Goud alleged that the Modi government was resorting to conspiracies to remain in power and accused the Election Commission of undermining democracy. He alleged that “vote theft” was taking place openly in the country and said the Congress was conducting its agitation democratically.