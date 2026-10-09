Rice gets costlier in Telangana, other essentials follow: El Nino?

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD/NALGONDA: A sharp rise in rice prices is beginning to pinch household budgets across Telangana. Fine rice, a staple in homes across the state, is now selling at Rs 80-82 a kg, up from Rs 70 earlier. A 25-kg bag is now being sold at Rs 2,150, up from around Rs 1,800.

However, rice is not the only item getting costlier. Between September and October, toor dal rose from Rs 126 to Rs 143 a kg, urad dal from Rs 120 to Rs 128, moong dal from Rs 106 to Rs 112 and gram dal from Rs 80 to Rs 90. Gundu chilli climbed from Rs 330 to Rs 420 a kg, long chilli from Rs 275 to Rs 290 and coriander from Rs 190 to Rs 210. Basmati rice rose from Rs 113 to Rs 122 a kg, sugar from Rs 43 to Rs 50, almonds from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150, raisins from Rs 320 to Rs 420, split cashews from Rs 760 to Rs 830 and whole cashews from Rs 760 to Rs 850 a kg.

Behind the rise in rice prices is a tightening supply situation, linked partly to the decline in rice acreage during the current Kharif season. Nationally, the area under rice cultivation fell from 449.18 lakh hectares in 2025-26 to 433.62 lakh hectares this year, a decline of 3.46%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.