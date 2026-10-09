SIR: Over 10.24 lakh elector applications filed across Telangana

HYDERABAD: More than 10.24 lakh applications for inclusion, deletion and correction of voter details were received across Telangana during the claims and objections period of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to data released by the Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday.

The applications were received between June 15 and October 7 across Form-6, Form-6A, Form-7 and Form-8. Of the total, Form-8 applications seeking correction of electoral details accounted for the largest share, followed by applications for inclusion of new voters.

The exercise was particularly intensive in Hyderabad and its adjoining urban districts. Hyderabad alone received 1,94,204 Form-6 applications, of which 29,226 names have been updated so far. It also received 6,335 Form-7 applications, resulting in 2,066 deletions, while 1,44,800 Form-8 applications were received and 84,972 entries updated.

Rangareddy recorded 74,375 Form-6 applications and Medchal-Malkajgiri 64,863.

Among Assembly constituencies, Bahadurpura recorded the highest number of Form-6 applications at 28,165, followed by Rajendranagar with 26,521 and Chandrayangutta with 22,750.