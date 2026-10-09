Telangana Congress working chief Jagga Reddy launches hunger strike after Rahul’s detention in Delhi

SANGAREDDY: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, along with his wife and DCC president Nirmala and other Congress leaders, staged a hunger strike at the Ambedkar statue in Sangareddy in support of the struggle led by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to protect the voting rights and democratic rights of the people.

After receiving information that the Delhi police had arrested Rahul Gandhi, Jayaprakash began his hunger strike at around 10 pm on Wednesday, and it continued through Thursday as well.

Speaking to the media, Jayaprakash, who is popularly known as Jagga Reddy, levelled serious allegations against the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He alleged that in states where it gained strength, the BJP attempted to come to power by manipulating the electoral system. He also alleged that the BJP came to power at the Centre three times with the cooperation of the Election Commission, and noted that Rahul Gandhi had raised questions regarding this issue on numerous occasions.

“This is not merely a political struggle of the Congress. It is a political war that is aimed at protecting the voting rights of the citizens. Rahul Gandhi is sitting on the road and fighting to safeguard the rights of the people,” he said, while further alleging that the Election Commission is acting arbitrarily in conducting the SIR process.

Referring to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that attempts were being made to undermine people’s voting rights, Jagga Reddy said that the Election Commission is answerable to the public.

“We will continue our hunger strike as long as Rahul Gandhi continues his fight. Our struggle will persist in support of the demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation,” he clarified.