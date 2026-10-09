Telangana's Karimnagar becomes first TGNPDCL circle to achieve 100% real-time feeder monitoring system integration

HANAMKONDA: Karimnagar has become the first circle under Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) to achieve 100% completion of the Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System (RTFMS), with all 82 substations integrated into the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, TGNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy announced on Friday.

The CMD stated that TGNPDCL is implementing RTFMS on a wider scale to improve the quality and reliability of power supply, reduce interruptions, identify and resolve technical problems quickly, and efficiently monitor feeder performance.

He emphasised that the corporation is extensively adopting modern technology to provide consumers with better services and a more reliable, uninterrupted power supply.

He further stated that the RTFMS initiative is being expanded under the guidance of the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Energy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who recently laid the foundation stone for the initiative at Madhira in Khammam district, with the support and cooperation of Special Chief Secretary to the Energy Department Sri Navin Mittal.

So far, 1,005 substations across TGNPDCL have been integrated with SCADA under the RTFMS initiative.

The CMD expressed confidence that Hanamkonda, Khammam and Komaram Bheem Asifabad circles would soon achieve 100 percent integration. He added that the remaining 419 substations would be integrated within the next two months.

Explaining the benefits of RTFMS, the CMD said that the system enables real-time monitoring of feeder performance and helps identify power interruptions, overloading and voltage fluctuations immediately. It also enables prompt alerts to field-level personnel, facilitating faster response and restoration of power supply.