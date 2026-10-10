Bypolls prove India rejected Rahul’s politics: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the results of the six byelections announced on Friday proved that the country has once again rejected Rahul Gandhi’s politics.

“Congress scored a zero. The NDA-BJP secured four seats. Today, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi one simple question: how many more defeats will it take before you accept that India has rejected your politics?” he asked.

“Every time, the excuses are the same. The EVM is wrong. The Election Commission is wrong. The voter list is wrong. The CEC is wrong. Only Rahul Gandhi is never wrong. Let it be very clear: there is no ‘vote chori’ [vote theft] in India. There is only ‘vote doori’ — the distance Congress has created between itself and the people through years of negativity, hate, and hollow promises,” Kishan said.

The Union minister stated that the people of India want a government that delivers, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is exactly what they are getting. “Development, welfare, infrastructure, and the mission of a Viksit Bharat are what India is voting for, again and again,” he added.

Kishan further said that Rahul Gandhi should stop attacking institutions. “Stop insulting the people’s mandate and our democracy. Start respecting the voter. Votes are earned by spending time with the people of India and understanding their struggles, not by going on foreign trips to criticise the country and spread anti-India sentiments,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Kishan said that it is not the duty of the EC to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.