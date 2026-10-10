Bypolls prove India rejected Rahul’s politics: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the results of the six byelections announced on Friday proved that the country has once again rejected Rahul Gandhi’s politics.
“Congress scored a zero. The NDA-BJP secured four seats. Today, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi one simple question: how many more defeats will it take before you accept that India has rejected your politics?” he asked.
“Every time, the excuses are the same. The EVM is wrong. The Election Commission is wrong. The voter list is wrong. The CEC is wrong. Only Rahul Gandhi is never wrong. Let it be very clear: there is no ‘vote chori’ [vote theft] in India. There is only ‘vote doori’ — the distance Congress has created between itself and the people through years of negativity, hate, and hollow promises,” Kishan said.
The Union minister stated that the people of India want a government that delivers, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is exactly what they are getting. “Development, welfare, infrastructure, and the mission of a Viksit Bharat are what India is voting for, again and again,” he added.
Kishan further said that Rahul Gandhi should stop attacking institutions. “Stop insulting the people’s mandate and our democracy. Start respecting the voter. Votes are earned by spending time with the people of India and understanding their struggles, not by going on foreign trips to criticise the country and spread anti-India sentiments,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Kishan said that it is not the duty of the EC to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.
“Systematic attempts are being made to intimidate, insult, abuse, and threaten institutions by holding demonstrations. Congress is misleading people and creating doubts about the functioning of the institutions among the youth as part of a conspiracy,” he said.
“Even the Supreme Court is not being spared when it rules against the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is misusing his position as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The CAG was called names when it ruled out any wrongdoing in the Rafale fighter jets issue. The institutions will not give reports to suit his political agenda. Elite educational institutes like IITs, Indian Statistical Institute, central universities also faced allegations. They were denigrated internationally and even the central armed forces were not spared,” he said, adding Rahul frequently denigrates the nation on international platforms.
Bharat trusts PM’s leadership, not INDIA bloc’s lies: Bandi
Meanwhile, MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc have made a habit of claiming that “institutions are compromised” every time people reject them in elections.
Taking to X, he congratulated chief minister of West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Tripura and Pondicherry after the bypoll results were declared. “Bengal to Assam, Puducherry to Rajasthan and Tripura, the verdict is loud and clear: Bharat trusts PM’s leadership, not the INDIA bloc’s lies and manufactured outrage. The BJP-NDA is winning because people can see the difference between politics of performance and politics of propaganda,” he said.