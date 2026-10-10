Civil Supplies officer’s assets on Telangana ACB radar

HANAMKONDA : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at eight locations linked to V Narasimha Rao, Assistant Manager (Technical) in the Civil Supplies department, on Friday and identified assets with a document value of about

Rs 9.41 crore. The assets include agricultural land, residential properties, vehicles, gold and silver ornaments, and household articles. The market value of the immovable properties is expected to be much higher, the ACB said.

The ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against Narasimha Rao, currently working as District Manager (RDO) at Mahbubabad and formerly posted at the Khammam Collectorate, suspecting that he had acquired assets through corrupt practices during his service. Searches were conducted at his residence and seven other locations linked to him, his relatives and associates.

The immovable assets include five open plots in Khammam district.

Value of assets may run into crores: ACB

The plots, measuring a total of 1,230.16 square yards, have a combined document and registration value of Rs 30.72 lakh.

Officials also identified about 1.08 acres of agricultural land at Kalmala Chervu, 21.3 acres at Sirikonda and 5.31 acres at Namavaram in Mothe mandal, all in Suryapet district. These properties have a combined recorded document and registration value of Rs 1.17 crore.