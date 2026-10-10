Civil Supplies officer’s assets on Telangana ACB radar

HANAMKONDA : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at eight locations linked to V Narasimha Rao, Assistant Manager (Technical) in the Civil Supplies department, on Friday and identified assets with a document value of about
Rs 9.41 crore. The assets include agricultural land, residential properties, vehicles, gold and silver ornaments, and household articles. The market value of the immovable properties is expected to be much higher, the ACB said.
The ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against Narasimha Rao, currently working as District Manager (RDO) at Mahbubabad and formerly posted at the Khammam Collectorate, suspecting that he had acquired assets through corrupt practices during his service. Searches were conducted at his residence and seven other locations linked to him, his relatives and associates.
The immovable assets include five open plots in Khammam district.
Value of assets may run into crores: ACB
The plots, measuring a total of 1,230.16 square yards, have a combined document and registration value of Rs 30.72 lakh.
Officials also identified about 1.08 acres of agricultural land at Kalmala Chervu, 21.3 acres at Sirikonda and 5.31 acres at Namavaram in Mothe mandal, all in Suryapet district. These properties have a combined recorded document and registration value of Rs 1.17 crore.
The Sirikonda land has a recorded value of Rs 76 lakh and an agreement value of about Rs 6.55 crore. The two Namavaram properties have a document value of Rs 19.25 lakh each and an agreement value of about Rs 1.93 crore each. The Namavaram land is held in the names of Narasimha Rao and his father-in-law.
The properties also include buildings and houses at Kaviraj Nagar in Khammam and a house with ground, first and second floors at Sagar Enclave in Bairamalguda, LB Nagar. Registered in the names of Narasimha Rao, his wife and his father-in-law, these properties have a combined document value of Rs 1.58 crore.
The movable assets include 360.97 grams of gold ornaments, 331.58 grams of silver ornaments and Rs 15,600 in cash. The gold and silver ornaments have a combined value of Rs 9.39 lakh.
According to an ACB press release, the case was registered under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.
Further verification is under way to establish the ownership and source of funds for the identified assets. The ACB is also investigating a suspected rice mill allegedly acquired in a benami name to determine its ownership and source of investment.