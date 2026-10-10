Collector warned of contempt action over compensation delay

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy has directed the authorities to deposit land acquisition compensation within a week and file a compliance report by October 16, warning that failure to comply could invite contempt proceedings against Rangareddy district collector C Narayana Reddy.

The order was passed in two contempt petitions filed by Syed Mohammed Shahbuddin and others. The collector appeared in person as directed earlier. The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the court had ordered completion of the land acquisition process within three months.

A notification under Section 11(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, was issued on June 27, 2026, followed by a declaration under Section 19 on September 9. An award inquiry notice was also issued on September 9, fixing October 9 for the inquiry.

Counsel argued that the statutory procedures had been completed within the prescribed period and that the Union government had estimated the compensation at about Rs 31.12 crore. Senior counsel for the respondents submitted that the state acquisition officer had communicated the requirement to deposit the amount only on October 8.